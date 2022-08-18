CARMEL, Ind. — A 48-year-old Carmel woman has been sentenced to serve three years in prison and several more years in probation after pleading guilty to raping a special needs minor.

Stephanie Bradshaw pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of rape as part of a plea deal on Thursday and was sentenced to seven years in the Indiana Department of Correction. As part of the deal, Bradshaw will serve three years in prison and one year on the Hamilton County Community Corrections Work Release. She then will serve three years of probation.

Bradshaw was credited with 508 days of jail time, reducing her three-year prison sentence even further.

According to previous reports, Bradshaw was hired to babysit her victim, a minor who was described as being autistic and nonverbal. Multiple instances of her abuse were recorded via security cameras installed within the home.

Bradshaw reportedly told police that the juvenile had been very “handsy” but that she hadn’t told his parents about that. Instead, court documents stated that “she wanted the juvenile victim to experience a sexual encounter” with police concluding she had engaged in the acts to “arouse or satisfy her sexual desires.”