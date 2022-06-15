INDIANAPOLIS — After a shooting on the near south side that left one man in the hospital overnight, we are getting a look at the cars that were hit by the crossfire.

Bullet hole on car parked along Ringgold

Police say an argument believed to be over a quarter ounce of marijuana led to a shootout in the 2100 block of Ringgold Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses also told police they saw a gun fight in the middle of the street at a very close proximity. Several vehicles were damaged.

“The neighbors came out because there were several cars shot up during this gun fight. Windows were shot, quarter panels and fenders were shot,” said IMPD Nightwatch Commander Kerry Buckner. “They were just randomly firing at each other up and down the street.”

No one other than the man in the hospital was hurt. No homes are believed to have been hit either.