CASS COUNTY- Friday, May 13, Cass County Central Dispatch received a call of a shooting at France Park. Police are currently in search of the suspect involved.

A preliminary investigation found that an altercation between several individuals occurred on the beach of the swimming lake at the park. During the altercation, a juvenile man from Kokomo was shot in the chest. The victim’s injuries were life threatening and he was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne via medical helicopter.

The four individuals involved in this incident are described as a young Hispanic male, a Caucasian male with a beard and wearing a red shirt, and two females. The individual described as having a beard and red top is said to may have been in the bed of a truck at some point in the evening.

Anyone with information regarding the identify of these persons or any other information relating to the shooting is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.