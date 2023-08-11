CAYUGA, Ind. — A Cayuga resident has been arrested after Indiana State Police officials claim he engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, 38-year-old Lee Pearman was arrested on Thursday for one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.

Officials said that the Putnamville Post of the Indiana State Police started an investigation into Pearman after the Vermillion County Department of Child Services alleged that Pearman was involved in an incident of sexual misconduct with a female minor who was under the age of 16.

The release said that Pearman is being held on a $15,000.00 bond with 10% allowed.