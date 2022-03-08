INDIANAPOLIS — A shop owner on Indy’s west side watched live on surveillance video as burglars broke into her CBD store for the second time in weeks. Between the two hits, they made off with $8,000 to $10,000 in total products.

“I’m watching it. It’s coming to my phone. I’m seeing them steal everything,” said Tanya Welsh, owner of 5 Star Medicinal Products, “I’ve seen it live. I’m talking to 911. It’s heart breaking. I’m driving, trying to get here, there is nothing I can do. I’m begging them to send the cops. This is my livelihood, and I’m watching them live just break the cases for no reason and steal everything.”

There are five burglars in total. Welsh says they stole disposables like e-cigarettes, smoking wraps, and edibles with Delta 8 THC in them. She believes the same crew of crooks broke through the door in late February. They smashed it with a shovel. This time the five crooks spent ten minutes kicking in the plywood that was reinforcing her broken door.

“Insurance won’t cover the products because of the type of products they are,” adds Welsh.

She fears her goods may be peddled to kids at nearby Ben Davis High School. Welsh has already gone to the school to speak with them.

“I talked to the head police officer, and he said they fight disposables all the day. The students using them, and selling them,” tells Welsh.

In the most recent break-in, one of the five burglars is seen wearing a sweatshirt with angel wings on the back. There also appears to be a name written in Old English. If you recognize this sweatshirt please contact police.

“That’s extremely important. That gives our investigators something to at least start with,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer William Young talking about the distinctive sweatshirt. “I would encourage folks, if you live in that particular neighborhood, or had a business in that area, maybe you have seen individuals.”

Welsh will soon have her doors and windows reinforced with bars.