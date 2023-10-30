INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59/CBS4 has confirmed that Center Township Constable Denise Hatch arrested two people including a small claims court bailiff for impersonating law enforcement.

The source inside claimed the bailiff might’ve also been a retired county sheriff deputy and was the ex-chief of staff of the previous constable.

The other person arrested is a security guard for the Center Township trustee. He was arrested for “interfering” and “not stepping back 25 feet when he tried to intervene.”

The man arrested for interfering may have been trying to get the judge to “straighten out the situation.”

Scene after 2 were arrested at Center Township constable on Oct. 30, 2023

According to the source, the sheriff refused to accept the prisoners at the adult detention center when the arresting deputy constables brought the bailiff and a security guard from the trustee’s office in custody.

Center Township deputy constables and their prisoners were turned away.

Indianapolis Metro Police Department’s special investigative unit was sorting out the situation at the scene.

Center Township Trustee Ladonna Freeman released a statement following the arrest:

This morning, the Center Township Constable came into the Julia Carson Government Center and detained a township employee and a court employee for doing their jobs. We are confident that neither employee violated the law, and it is our understanding that the jail declined to accept them. They were returned to work where they continue serving Center Township residents with professionalism and integrity. LaDonna Freeman, Center Township Trustee

Previous reports showed another investigation into controversy with the Center Township Constable after a deputy constable she hired was arrested.

IMPD body camera footage from the early October arrest of Deputy Constable Craig Regans was released last week.

Regans was arrested for unlawfully carrying a handgun. He had previously been convicted for multiple crimes, including domestic battery. His boss, Constable Hatch, defended hiring him despite his criminal history.

Hatch said her office is still trying to perform its duties and looking at doing full background checks for future employees, which they do not currently do.

This is a developing story.