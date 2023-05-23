DANVILLE, Ind. — Police in Central Indiana are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of calling a bomb threat into a Danville bar on St. Patrick’s Day that led to an evacuation in the town square.

William “Bill” Mummert II (via DMPD)

The Danville Metro Police Department made the request Tuesday in a Facebook post asking for help finding William “Bill” Mummert II.

The 44-year-old man, DMPD said, has an active Level 6 Felony Intimidation warrant out of Hendricks County Superior Court.

The charges against Mummert II stem from a bomb threat called in to 911 on St. Patrick’s Day, DMPD said.

Police said the call resulted in the evacuation of The Central Normal Tap bar, which is located on the Downtown Courthouse Square, during holiday festivities.

“Our Investigations Division utilized extensive cell phone data and additional law enforcement resources to track down the suspect, who attempted to mask their identity,” DMPD said in the post.

Anyone who has knowledge of Mummert II’s location is asked to contact local law enforcement or call the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at (317) 745-3001.