Ceremony honors Eagle Scout killed in 2020 quadruple homicide on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A special Eagle Scout ceremony held at a church on Indy’s northeast side honored the legacy of former scout Braxton Ford.

Ford was one of four young people killed in a February 2020 quadruple homicide in a northeast side apartment.

On Saturday, Tra’ell Streeter, Charlie Pickett and Johnathan Lee of Troop 276 unveiled their Eagle Scout project at the New Fellowship Family Church near 38th and Post Road. The three young men built benches and a fire pit outside of the church, along with flowerbeds.

“He was just a great example for me. He always kept me in line while he was there,” Streeter said.

The three scouts dedicated a portion of this project to Ford. Ford rejoined scouts when he was 15 years old and achieved Eagle Scout in merely a couple of years.

“It normally takes probably 6, 7, 8 years to do,” said Braxton’s mom, Kendra Ford. “I stayed on him, but he worked diligently to get his Eagle Scout in actually two years.”

While Braxton died in a tragic way, Kendra is grateful her son is remembered for the way he lived.

“It’s been an honor to know that my son belonged to such a great troop, Troop 276,” Kendra said.

Along with Braxton, 19-year-old Jalen Roberts, 20-year-old Marcel Wills, and 21-year-old Kimari Hunt were also killed on February 5, 2020.