Charges filed following hit-and-run that killed mother of 3 on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is facing felony charges for leaving the scene of an accident following a deadly crash on Indy’s southwest side.

The hit-and-run killed a mother of three late last year.

It took just over three months for criminal charges to be filed following the deadly hit-and-run, but the victim’s friends and family said they’re relieved and want the suspect held accountable in court.

On a rainy Friday night in mid-October, an Indianapolis woman died after being hit by a car that sped away from the scene of a crash on Rybolt Avenue.

That death is still traumatic for those who knew the victim best.

“Her mom posts pictures of her every single day. Her daughters, I had to have a whole conversation at the funeral. It’s nerve-racking,” said Kimberly Goss.

Kimberly’s friend, Justice Draffen, left behind three young girls.

Family approved photo of Justice Draffen

After the crash, police released a stock photo of a white Ford Taurus similar to the one driven by the suspect.

Court records claim that led a man to call police and tell them his son was involved in the crash.

According to the affidavit, the suspect, Jacob Richey, told police he thought he hit a trash can, but felt the neighborhood wasn’t safe so he panicked and drove home.

Justice’s friend doesn’t believe that story.

“I’m not buying it,” said Goss. “There’s a big difference between a plastic trash can and a person.”

Court records also claim witnesses told police the suspect was driving between 60 and 100 miles per hour down the residential neighborhood at the time of the crash.

Goss just wishes the story would serve as a reminder to all drivers to be more courteous and careful on the roads.

“Stay vigilant, especially at night. Always get out and check if you hit anything. It could be someone’s kid,” said Goss.

Because criminal charges were just filed today, the suspect has not yet been arrested or booked into the Marion County Jail.

Justice’s family added that they thank IMPD and especially detective Eric Snow for their hard work solving the case.