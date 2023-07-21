MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Four new charges have been brought forward against a 20-year-old woman who was allegedly involved in an August 2022 shooting in Johnson County.

According to new documents, filed earlier this month in Johnson County, Miranda Lawson has been charged with one count of aiding in attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, one count of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and two counts of pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony. This is an addition to Lawson’s original misdemeanor charge of false informing.

According to previous reports, Lawson, along with Nicolas Saunders, were reportedly involved in a shooting of a man in August 2022. Officials said at the time that Lawson was arguing with a woman before Saunders pulled out and pointed it at the woman. The woman’s husband approached Saunders during the incident, telling him to put the gun away, and Saunders reportedly shot him multiple times. Lawson and Saunders fled and allegedly tossed the gun out a window.

Lance Hamner, the prosecuting attorney for Johnson County, said in a statement that Lawson’s case was originally filed by a prior prosecutor as a misdemeanor. Based on another look at the case and new evidence, Hamner said that Lawson’s charges were “substantially” increased.

“After obtaining additional evidence and a reassessment of the case, this administration determined that in the interests of justice, Ms. Lawson’s charges should be substantially upgraded,” Hamner said in the statement. “This office has worked closely with law enforcement to achieve this.”

According to an updated affidavit for probable cause, filed and amended earlier this month, officials said Lawson’s charges were upgrades for three reasons:

Lawson’s vehicle was allegedly used in the incident;

Lawson was the one who allegedly drove to the home of the person who was shot during the incident;

Lawson had “bad intentions leading up to the shooting, indicating her intentions for confrontation.”

Officials went on to say in the updated affidavit that Lawson continually attempted to “conceal/suppress the incident” until police said that Saunders was “truthful with law enforcement.” The document stated that Lawson gave police contradictory statements and ultimately refused to help law enforcement.

According to court documents, when Saunders revealed via speaker phone in front of police that he told them about the shooting and where the gun was tossed, Lawson “broke down in tears and admitted she had lied to law enforcement for several hours.”

“…Lawson stated that she lied because she was scared of getting caught where someone had been shot,” the affidavit read.

Upon further investigation, police found that the man who was shot was in an alleged affair with Lawson. The documents stated that Lawson was upset when the man decided against leaving his wife. Saunders, who is an alleged firearms trafficker, was involved in an unrelated firearms sale, which is why he was reportedly with Lawson during the incident.

Court records indicate an initial hearing for Lawson is scheduled for 11 a.m. on July 24.

According to court documents, Saunders was charged with one count of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, one count of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and two counts of pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony.

Saunders’ jury trial has been scheduled, and rescheduled, numerous times. As of Friday, his pretrial conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 and the jury trial is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 16.