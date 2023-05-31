INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis child is in stable condition Wednesday evening after accidentally shooting themself on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 6:40 p.m. to the 5100 block of E. 32nd Street, near the intersection of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said crews found a 10-year-old child suffering from an “accidental, self-inflicted” gunshot wound. That child, IMPD said, is in stable condition.

It is currently unclear what led up to the shooting and the circumstances surrounding the incident. This article will be updated as IMPD provides more information.