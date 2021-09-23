2-year-old in stable condition after being shot on the city’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of North Elder Avenue where a 2-year-old was shot.

IMPD said shots were fired inside the near west side home just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday evening. When officers arrived, they found a child with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The child has been transported to Riley Hospital in stable condition.

Nightwatch Captain Michael Leeper said at least two adults and three kids were sleeping inside the home at the time of the shooting. It is unclear if the suspects were on foot or in a car.

This is a developing story at this time. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.