INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a toddler was shot and killed on the city’s near east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of N. Kealing Avenue, a residential area near the intersection of E. 16th Street and N. Sherman Drive on the city’s near east side, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers found a child, identified as a male toddler, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The toddler, IMPD said, was taken to Riley Hospital in extremely critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

“Preliminarily this incident was reported as possibly self-inflicted and accidental, but this has not been confirmed,” IMPD said in a release around 9:20 p.m.

IMPD said that two adults, believed to be the child’s parents, were on scene when police arrived. However, it is currently unclear if the parents were there when the shooting occurred.

“We do not know a lot of information about this incident right now,” IMPD Maj. Mike Leepper said on scene.

Maj. Leepper said both parents are cooperating with the investigation and will soon be interviewed by detectives as investigators look to learn more about what happened.

IMPD said the incident is believed to be isolated and that officers are not actively looking for a suspect. Leepper also said that the incident is believed to have occurred inside the parent’s residence on Kealing Avenue.