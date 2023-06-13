INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council is taking new steps to crack down on criminals committing violent crimes in the Circle City.

City-County Council members on the Administration and Finance Committee approved funding Tuesday to hire three special attorneys who will help investigate and prosecute federal gun crimes.

From Friday afternoon to Sunday evening, 22 people were shot across Indianapolis and the Circle City reached its 100th homicide. As local leaders sat down Tuesday night to find new ways to bring an end to the crime, many said they are appalled by what they are seeing.

“When you look at least weekend, I mean it was tragic, right,” Indianapolis Metro Police Deputy Chief Kendale Adams said.

Councilors agreed.

“It does not make any sense why people are killing each other,” said Councilor Frank Mascari, a Democrat representing District 21. “They’re killing people over Facebook posts, parking spots. It’s absolutely mind-boggling.”

The committee members approved the allocation of $225,000 towards hiring three Special Assistant United States Attorneys. The additional funding was allotted to the Office of Corporate Counsel’s 2023 Budget.

“What we’re doing here is hiring three new attorneys at the city in my office that will be detailed over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said Corporation Counsel Matt Giffin. “So they will work as federal prosecutors, everything but name. They will be special prosecutors. They will prosecute crimes in the federal system. That is a different list of crimes than the state system.”

City leaders said federal charges can often come with stiffer penalties.

“We can put these people away for a longer time,” Mascari described. “The bails are higher. They go away for a long time.”

Committee members unanimously approved the decision. They said this will help boost efforts over at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana.

“At the end of the day, from Lafayette down to Evansville, we only have seven U.S. District Attorneys,” said Councilwoman Crista Carlino, a Democrat who represents District 6. “So this is a capacity piece.”

Now there will be 10. While the original seven would focus on the 60 Indiana counties covered by the Southern District, the three special attorneys would focus solely on Marion County.

“So leveling up our ability to go after gun crimes in one county, Marion county, almost a 50% increase in the capacity in that subject matter,” Giffin said. “It’s going to massively increase their capacity to investigate and then prosecute cases.”

IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams said this will also help give police an additional leg up.

“It adds to our ability to be able to pitch cases to the federal system and the state system,” he said. “Because as law enforcement we need both systems. It’s not one system or the other. We need both systems to really have an effect on making Indianapolis as safe as we can.”

City leaders said it will be several weeks before the attorneys start in their new roles.

Meanwhile, council members only approved $225,000 for the Office of Corporation Counsel because we are already almost halfway through the year. They said they will have to discuss any additional funding for the office’s budget next year.