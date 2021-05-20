City leaders plead with community to unify and work to stop the surging violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has seen a rise in deadly violence this year. IMPD is already investigating 96 homicides in 2021.

City leaders say they are doing everything they can think of to try and stop this violence. That includes providing more funding for violence prevention, updating technology, growing the police department and investing millions in grassroots organizations.

Still, it’s not enough. Chief Randal Taylor and Hogsett pleads with community members to come together and help.

“Overall, it’s unprecedented amount of resources aimed at not just law enforcement but aimed at the root causes of violence in our community,” Hogsett said. “And yet, it hasn’t been enough to stop the deadliest crimes in our city.”

Shawn Brown lost four beloved family members, including his 7-year-old niece, in a quadruple murder two months ago. Yet, he is now in the process of creating a non-profit, Enough is Enough, after identifying a need in our community.

“It’s basically going to be a program where they have intensive, inpatient counseling, chores, structure,” Brown explained. “We would try to grab these young people as soon as they enter the juvenile justice system.”

Today, he said he met with Indiana Representative Greg Taylor and a member of IMPD to strategize.

“Don’t just sit there,” Brown said. “Don’t just sit there. Get up, do something, enough is enough.”

Four children have been killed in Indy so far this year, and it is likely safe to say they were never the target.

“It’s just, eating my dinner, boom, I’m gone,” Brown said. “Playing ball, boom, I’m gone. You know what I mean? It’s just so tragic that these young and very delicate lives have just been viciously ripped away and erased from people’s lives.”

Brown’s Enough is Enough organization is hosting a cookout to give people information about their group on Saturday, June 26 beginning at noon. It’s happening at Gardner Park near 46th Street and Shadeland Avenue.