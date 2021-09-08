Classes dismiss early after North Central HS student injures another student with a knife

INDIANAPOLIS — Classes were dismissed early on Wednesday at North Central High School after an incident with two students involving a knife.

According to the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township, one student injured another with a knife in an altercation, although did not go so far to call it a “stabbing.”

The student who was hurt is receiving medical care. The other student has been apprehended.

Classes are being dismissed at 10 a.m. for the rest of the students. The building is secure, according to MSD of Washington Township.

From MSD of Washington Township:

“We are triaging this emergency situation and working closely with IMPD as well as supporting students and families. We will have a more comprehensive statement later today. Below is the communication that was sent to parents of North Central students, moments ago. “Due to an unfortunate event this morning at North Central High School where two students were involved in an altercation involving a knife, we are going to release North Central High School students early at 10 AM, today September 8, 2021. The student involved has been apprehended, medical attention is being provided and the school building is secure. Dismissal will begin at 10 AM, if you come to North Central earlier it could be a lengthy process as we have implemented all of our safety protocols.

We will share additional information with parents later today but wanted to immediately communicate the early release.”