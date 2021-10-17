Clerk in critical condition after shooting at Lawrence gas station

Person of interest in Lawrence gas station shooting (Photo Provided By Lawrence Police Dept.)

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A clerk was taken to the hospital in critical condition Sunday morning after a shooting at a gas station in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Thornton’s located at 7020 Pendleton Pike.

LPD released a photo of a person of interest in the shooting. Police said it looks to be a younger Black male possibly in their late teens or early 20s.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.