Columbus, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has been arrested on multiple felony charges by the Columbus Police Department in connection with the robbery of a downtown business.

Police responded to the Moose Lodge located at 330 8th Street at approximately 12:38 p.m. Thursday on reports of an armed robbery.

According to police, Robert Christopher robbed the business at gunpoint and then ran from the scene on foot. Officers arrived shortly afterward and witnessed Christopher fleeing on foot.

The police pursued the 55-year-old suspect and he was quickly apprehended on the 1000 block of Franklin St.

Officers recovered a gun and an undisclosed amount of money.

Christopher was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail on the preliminary charges of armed robbery, resisting law enforcement, interfering with the reporting of a crime, criminal confinement, and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

The investigation in this case is ongoing.