COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus North High School teacher was arrested on Wednesday for reportedly trying to solicit a minor for sex.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, John Johnson, 52, of Columbus is accused of attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old in order to have a sexual relationship. Johnson instead arrived at the predetermined meeting place where he was confronted and then taken into custody by law enforcement officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Johnson was taken into custody without incident.

John Johnson | Image provided by Jennings Co. Sheriff’s Department

The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation confirmed Johnson was a teacher at Columbus North High School where he also served as auditorium director and drama club coach.

BCSC stated Johnson was immediately terminated once the corporation learned of his allegations.

“The event from which these charges stem did not involve any students at Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation, and at this time, administrators have not received any report of misconduct involving our students. We will continue to investigate and fully cooperate with law enforcement,” the school corporation said in a statement.

“Student safety is our priority at BCSC and policies concerning employee conduct are strictly enforced. Support will be made available for students and staff impacted by this news through our school counselors and mental health partners.“

Johnson faces preliminary charges of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony, and disseminating harmful material to a minor, a Level 6 felony.