COLUMBUS, Ind. — Around 12:56 a.m. Thursday, Columbus Police responded to the area of Central Avenue and US 31 on a report of a possible drunk driver.

A construction worker was able to stop the suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Eric Federico, after seeing the construction cones dragged by his vehicle.

Officers say that while speaking with Federico, his balance was unsteady and he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Federico failed several sobriety tests and was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for a blood draw, per regulation.

Columbus PD later arrested Federico and he was transported to Bartholomew County Jail. He has been charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Highway Work Zone Violation (OMVUI).