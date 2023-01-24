BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man was arrested on a domestic battery charge Monday after an incident involving boiling water, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said.

William Guzman, 41, was booked into the Bartholomew County Jail on a 48-hour hold.

At about 4:30 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to the Driftside Mobile Home Park.

They arrived to find a female who told them Guzman had become upset with her while talking in the kitchen, grabbed a pot of boiling water and swung it in her direction, said BCSO. The sheriff’s office noted that she suffered “significant visible burns” on her forearm and abdominal area.

Guzman, who had left the residence, returned a shot time later. After discussing the incident with Guzman, deputies arrested him.

“The Sheriff’s Office has always and will continue to make addressing domestic violence in all forms a top concern,” said Sheriff Chris Lane in a press release. “If you know someone who is being victimized in a domestic abuse household please contact your local law enforcement.”