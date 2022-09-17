COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they located an injured man in a nearby wood line. The man was then transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this weekend, according to police.

Anyone with information in regards to this ongoing investigation is urged contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.