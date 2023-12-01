COLUMBUS, Ind. — The suspect in a late November fatal shooting in Columbus has officially been charged with murder, according to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office.

Court documents filed on Friday indicate that 30-year-old Corbin Hippensteel faces one count of murder in relation to the Nov. 27 incident on Joseph Cox Court.

Corbin Hippensteel (provided by Columbus PD)

According to previous reports, officials with the Columbus Police Department were called to the 2600 block of Joseph Cox Court on a report of shots fired on Nov. 27. They later found a man, identified as 54-year-old Alejandro Flores, who had a gunshot wound. Flores was pronounced dead “a short time later,” police said at the time.

Court documents said that a family member of Hippensteel called 911 that afternoon, telling police Hippensteel had shot and killed someone in their home.

Through the conversation with the family member, a description was obtained of Hippensteel and officers were able to located him shortly after the 911 call. When Hippensteel was taken into custody, the documents said that Hippensteel did not have a firearm on him.

In an interview, the family member reportedly told police that Hippensteel had been “ranting and raving and upset all day.” Hippensteel’s friend, later identified as Flores, came over to the home that day and they began talking.

The family member told police that while there was a conversation between Hippensteel and Flores, he didn’t hear any arguing. The documents said that the family member heard Hippensteel “all of (a) sudden” threaten to shoot Flores in the head. Hippensteel then reportedly pointed a revolver at Flores.

The family member told police he heard a “click,” as if the trigger had been pulled. The family member started to yell at Hippensteel, saying he should not have a gun. As the family member moved toward Hippensteel, the documents said a shot went off and Flores was reportedly hit. The family member ran from the home and heard additional shots. He then called 911.

Police conducted a search and saw Flores’ body, as well as a Heritage Rough Rider .22 caliber revolver with empty shell casings and unfired rounds. Officials also reportedly found ammunition in the home.

Police searched a camp where they believed Hippensteel was staying. The documents said that investigators found property that they believed belonged to Hippensteel, as well as additional .22 caliber ammunition similar to the firearm found at the scene.

Officials with the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office said that the case is pending in Bartholomew Circuit Court. Hippensteel is currently being held without bond at the Bartholomew County Jail.