COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man and woman have been arrested on several drug charges after being accused of selling counterfeit pills in Bartholomew County.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that 23-year-old Mykenzie Brookover and 25-year-old Blaine Sims, both of Columbus, had been arrested the day before. The arrests stem from an investigation by the county’s Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Mykenzie Brookover (via BCSO) Blaine Sims (via BCSO)

The investigation began in 2023 when JNET received a tip about the possible sale of illegal drugs happening at a residence in the 4500 block of Juniper Court in Columbus. While investigating, authorities were granted a search warrant for the home that was executed by Columbus SWAT.

During the search warrant, which was executed on Tuesday, authorities found Sims in possession of over 170 counterfeit 30 mg oxycodone pills and a digital scale. Brookover was later found during a traffic stop near the house, during which an additional 170 pills were recovered.

In total, authorities said over 27 grams of pills worth over $4,500 in street value were found.

Brookover and Sims were subsequently arrested and booked into Bartholomew County Jail where they remain on 48-hour holds. They face the following preliminary charges:

Dealing in a narcotic drug – Level 2 Felony

Possession of a narcotic drug – Level 3 Felony

Maintaining a common nuisance – Level 6 Felony

Possession of paraphernalia – Misdemeanor

“Counterfeit pills are commonly referred to as, ‘roxy-30’s, percs, and blues’,” BCSO Sgt. Dane Duke said in a release. “These pills are blue in color, round in shape and have ‘M’ and ’30’ imprinted on them. DEA laboratory testing reveals that six out of every 10 of these pressed pills contain a lethal dose of fentanyl.”

Authorities said that these pills have been associated with several overdoses and deaths in Bartholomew County in recent years.

“JNET will continue to aggressively investigate these cases and seek to prosecute those who possess and distribute them into the community,” Sgt. Duke said.