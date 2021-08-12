Columbus police arrest chase suspect found hiding in trash can; man accused of dragging woman with vehicle before capture

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man was arrested in Columbus Wednesday after police said he stole a vehicle, at one point dragging a woman with the car.

Police say they observed David Compton, 23, inside a vehicle on Central Avenue as a passenger Wednesday afternoon. Officers stopped the vehicle, and as they walked to the car, Compton was seen climbing to the driver’s seat and pushing the driver partially out of the vehicle.

Officers say the suspect then accelerated, and dragged the driver for a short distance. She was left with minor injuries.

A vehicle pursuit then ensued where Compton is accused of disregarding traffic signals and stop signs, driving on sidewalks and across a pedestrian bridge near a popular park, as well as going the wrong way on city streets.

Police say the vehicle chase ended when Compton drove between houses in a neighborhood and crashed through a fence.

He attempted to run, but a Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office canine found him hiding inside a trash can.

Compton was arrested on the following preliminary charges: resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, Indiana parole warrant, auto theft, robbery, criminal recklessness, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.