COLUMBUS, Ind. — Six people are under arrest after police busted a meth lab in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and SWAT officers executed searches on Monday night on Jewel Street and on 6th Street as part of two long-term narcotic investigations.

Police reported locating large amounts of suspected meth, marijuana and a semi-automatic handgun in what police called an “active” meth lab.

Drugs and weapons found during the search. (photos provided by CPD, BCSO)

Four people were arrested during the Jewel Street search including Edwin Newland, 44, of Columbus who faces charges of dealing methamphetamine and manufacturing methamphetamine, both Level 2 felonies. He is also charged with possession of methamphetamine, Level 3 felony, and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.

Police reported a search at the 6th Street home unveiled 20 grams of suspected meth and more than 20 grams of various opioid drugs along with marijuana.

Two people were arrested in connection to the 6th Street search including Ricky Walker, 58, of Columbus, who faces multiple felony charges of dealing meth, possession of meth, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance.

Richard Vestal, 41; Michelle Sandford, 32; Mandy Dowden, 30, and Amanda Jo Williams, 34, all of Columbus, were all arrested during the two searches and each charged with visiting a common nuisance.

An Indiana State Police Meth Suppression Team was called in to assist with the proper disposal of the suspected meth lab.