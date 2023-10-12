COLUMBUS, Ind. — Officials with the Columbus Police Department are looking for information on a Wednesday evening shooting in north Columbus.

According to a news release from the department, detectives are investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred at a home in the 1900 block of Pinebrooke Court around 10:27 p.m. Wednesday.

Police initially responded to the home on a call of a robbery and a report of shots fired. The release said that when officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound in the yard near the home. The man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.

Officials said in the release that officers on the scene located and secured the firearm “that was believed to have been used in the shooting.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at (812) 376-2600. Officials said in the release that tips and information can be submitted anonymously.