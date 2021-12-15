Communities rally to support family of 11-year-old struck and killed while playing outside

INDIANAPOLIS — Friends and family of 11-year-old Kyson Beatty said they will not stop calling for justice in his death.

Wednesday night was the second straight night multiple communities came out to remember Kyson and support his family.

Hundreds gathered on the football field at Decatur Central High School, almost all of them in jerseys to honor Kyson’s memory.

“We’re here to support the Beattys and try and find justice for Kyson,” Angella Williamson said. Williamson’s son and Kyson played football together.

Many were connected to Kyson in that way. Williamson said he loved sports and was a big Steph Curry fan. Above all, he was a protector.

“I’ve heard countless stories of how he would stop bullying at school,” said Dustin Polston, his son’s football coach is Kyson’s dad Carl.

Kyson was killed when he was playing outside on Saturday, Dec. 11. He was hit by a car that didn’t stop.

IMPD has released a picture of a flatbed pickup truck that is possibly connected to the crime. Investigators have found the truck but are still looking for whoever was driving it.

In the days since Kyson was killed, people have come together to support the Beatty family.

“To help Amanda and the girls, Carl really wants to make sure they get taken care of and that’s what this community is for,” Williamson said.

Williamson said Kyson was a big momma’s boy and loved his mother Amanda, his two sisters and his dad, Carl.

The vigil was also organized to raise money for Amanda and the girls. They sold car decals and collected donations. All the money will go toward the family as they handle all of the unexpected expenses.

“If we can take their mind off of having to worry about the financial struggle to just be able to get through this time, that’s what we want to do as a community,” Polston said.

Carl took time to introduce all of Kyson’s family members to the hundreds in the crowd, asking everyone to wrap them in love and support.

Many in the crowd know Carl as a beloved football coach.

“Carl has just had a huge impact on this community,” Polston said.

From the crowd constantly around Carl, that much was obvious. He did his best to thank every person that came, greeting many of them by name and offering words of support for those struggling.

Through the tears, and during the prayers, there were also calls for whoever did this to be brought to justice.

“We got to find justice for Kyson. We got to find justice for their family. We got to find justice for the community. We got to find justice for Indianapolis,” said Williamson. “This is not fair. This should’ve never happened to him.”

An IMPD spokesperson said there are no updates in the investigation to share as of Wednesday night, investigators are still looking for the driver of the flatbed pickup truck.

If you would like to support the Beatty family, you can donate to a GoFundMe set up for them.