INDIANAPOLIS — The community is coming together to remember a well-known and respected funeral director. 55-year-old James Dixon III was killed over the weekend, outside his business.

“We are sick and tired of what’s going on. And the senseless killing of a life taken for no reason,” said Ronald Covington, Pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

Saturday morning, Dixon was shot and killed during a robbery right in front of his funeral home near Lafayette Road. The Dixon Memorial Chapel and Cremation Service is the same spot where family, friends and local leaders, including IMPD Chief Randal Taylor gathered to honor him.

“I met James Dixon a number of times. He always had a smile and a firm handshake and a kind word. And I’ll miss that,” said Chief Randal Taylor, with IMPD.

This vigil was meant as a time to heal but also as a call for change.

“We have to do what we can to stop this senseless killing and violence. We have to come together,” said Pastor Covington.

Police arrested and 18-year-old and a 19-year-old for the deadly shooting. Now just days without her dad, Ja’Kell Dixon forgives the young suspects.

“Life is too short to be miserable. Life is too short to be angry. Life is too short to be hurt and the last thing I want to do is to stop my progress and stop my life and what I could do to further my dad’s legacy with being angry and bitter,” said Ja’Kell Dixon, victim’s daughter.

At the start of the pandemic, Dixon organized drive-up viewings for those who had lost loved ones. Those who knew Dixon say this is just one example of the servant he was.

“You can see the impact that he made,” said Pastor Covington.

At the end of every service, Dixon had his funeral home, he would share the same saying, those same words now hold an even more special meaning.

‘Neighbor, whether the weather be good or whether the weather be bad. We will weather the weather together, whether happy or sad. We will weather the weather together.’

Dixon’s services are set for next Thursday and Friday. Both the suspects are facing murder and robbery charges.