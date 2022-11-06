CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Hidden rooms. Chemical weapons. A felon on the run.

That was a part of the scene in Connersville on Saturday as police attempted to serve a felony warrant to a man that evaded their capture.

Officers with the Connersville Police Dept. were sent to the 1300 block of Eastern Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Police had received a tip that a wanted man, Steven T. Lakes, was in the area.

Lakes, CPD said, has several active arrest warrants for the battery of a public safety official and dealing methamphetamine. Police added that he is believed to be armed and has a history of evading arrest.

Upon arrival to the house, residents told police Lakes was inside and officers set up a perimeter. Indiana State Police and their Critical Response Team were called in as well.

An ensuing standoff lasted several hours, with police unsuccessfully trying to talk with Lakes. Eventually, CPD said they used “chemical weapons” to get inside the house.

Inside, officers found “several hidden rooms and crawl spaces,” but no Lakes.

“The investigation is continuing to attempt to locate Lakes,” CPD said in a news release.

While Lakes was not arrested Saturday, police said two other people with felony warrants were arrested.

On Sunday, CPD provided some insight into the event.

“This incident took several hours and this is sometimes necessary to avoid lethal force situations,” a CPD release read. “We appreciate those in the public that avoided the area to allow us the opportunity to bring this a safe resolution.”

Anyone with information on Steven Lakes’ location is being asked to call (765) 825-2111.