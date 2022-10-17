INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend.

All three cases were homicides, the coroner ruled, as a deadly month across Indianapolis continued.

The first shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Washington Street. Police found a man shot at an apartment complex near the intersection of Washington and Emerson Avenue.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Calvin Leon Lawson Jr., later died at the hospital, police said.

Around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the intersection of East 21st Street and Shoreland Drive, where they found a man lying in a ditch.

The man, identified as 21-year-old La Juandric Furqan, suffered from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. While first responders rendered aid at the scene, Furqan was pronounced dead.

Police didn’t release any information about a possible suspect in the case.

A shooting outside a bar Sunday morning left a third man dead, police said. Police were dispatched around 3 a.m. to the Indy Indoor Sports Bar on West 34th Street.

Officers found 30-year-old Luis Medina-Hernandez shot in the parking lot. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital and later died.

The shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the IMPD Homicide Office or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).