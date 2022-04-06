LAWRENCE, Ind. — The Marion County Coroner has identified the body of a man found by a 55-year-old who was walking his dog near a wooded area in Lawrence behind Fort Harrison State Park on March 17.

The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old William Romero. According to the coroner’s findings, Romero was murdered, shot to death and his body hidden in the woods, carefully covered with leaves.

Police previously reported the body was discovered around 2:30 p.m. on March 17 by a man who was walking his dog near Trilobi Drive and Lee Road. According to a police report, the man had spotted a brown bag lying off the roadway and covered with leaves. When the man drew closer to the bag, he observed dried blood and saw dreadlocks inside.

The police report stated the man also searched in the foliage and uncovered a black sock. When the man began moving the sock, the report said, he realized it was still attached to a foot.

Police have asked anyone who may have observed suspicious activity or seen a vehicle parked in the Lee Road and Trilobi Drive area between March 16 and 17 to contact police or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).