Council public safety meeting reveals weak points in criminal justice system as violence soars

INDIANAPOLIS — The heads of the Marion County Criminal Justice System went in front of the Indianapolis City-County Council’s Public Safety & Criminal Justice Committee to answer direct questions. Councilors wanted to know what solutions they are bringing to the table.

The conversation revealed a weak spot in the criminal justice system. Prosecutor Ryan Mears confirmed a magistrate does not staff the processing center around the clock, and the state has a set bond schedule regardless of a person’s criminal history or pending cases. Mears said a magistrate would be a welcomed addition.

“For those in Marion County who don’t know, when you are arrested on an offense, your bail is predetermined,” Mears told councilors. “…Our bail’s going to be the same regardless of what our criminal history might be.”

Mears said the set bail schedule does make the processing more efficient and ensures people are treated equally, but there is an issue.

“The problem that I have with it is it does not consider if an individual has multiple pending cases,” Mears said. “Because no one reviews it, your fate is already predetermined based on the schedule.”

Mears explained the bail schedule is set by the state courts and approved by the Indiana Supreme Court. During the meeting Republican District 23 Councilor Paul Annee asked Mears, a democrat, to draft a letter with him and other councilors to the people in power.

“I think we’re past writing letters, I think you need call them up,” Mears said.

“And you would be willing to [work together],” Annee questioned.

“Absolutely,” Mears said.

This information confirms what Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder and Indianapolis TenPoint President Rev. Charles Harrison have said for years: that repeat violent offenders could be released back to the streets because of a lack of checks on their criminal past. Yesterday, a man was killed at the Towne & Terrace Apartments 48 hours after he was released from jail.

“You’re cycling people back into a neighborhood with no plan,” Snyder said. “There is no plan. There is no additional resources.”

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor confirmed to councilors the department does keep track of the people they arrest for violent crimes after those people are released from jail for “whatever reason.”

Taylor also said the people they are arresting in homicide cases have a wide range of criminal history, including some that do not have any previous history.

“There’s a group of people that commit crimes on a regular basis, we kind of know who they are,” Taylor said. “They’re familiar to us. For whatever reason, they decide to continue to commit crime. But there’s also that group that doesn’t really have much of a criminal history. That’s a little more confusing, harder to track obviously. But those people exist as well.”

Chairman Leroy Robinson said he is working with Council President Vop Osili to convene a meeting with leaders within the criminal justice system next week to discuss ways to improve communication and find solutions to the public safety crisis. He said this will be a public meeting.