MUNCIE, Ind. – Two former corrections officers at the Pendleton Correctional Facility in Muncie are being charged with reportedly abusing a prisoner that was overdosing.

Court documents indicated Thomas Matthew Opie and Leslie Ann Gray were charged with battery and official misconduct on Aug. 3.

An investigator with the Indiana Department of Corrections stated an inmate in their custody was left with a “severe upper chest wound” after being resuscitated following a reported overdose on June 25.

A video review of the incident detailed the efforts to save the prisoner including both Opie and Gray performing “sternum rubs” up until the victim’s chest was “bleeding.” After a discussion with upper management, a case was opened due to possible battery committed by the former officers.

Documents reported Opie was seen on video holding down the prisoner while performing sternum rubs, performing the procedure without nurses present, slapping the victim in the face approximately 12 times, twisting the victim’s chest and failing to document injuries.

Gray was also reportedly seen on camera giving sternum rubs without nurses, slapping the prisoner in the face approximately 32 times, tapping their chin area and failing to document injuries suffered.

An arrest warrant was issued for both Opie and Gray on Aug. 8. No initial court hearing had been set.

Court documents listed both as “former correctional officers” for their occupations. FOX59 has reached out to the IDOC facility for comment on their employment status but hasn’t heard back.

The prisoner who is the reported victim of the abuse was a Porter County man serving out his 30-year sentence where he was convicted in June 2020 for neglect of a dependent resulting in death. He had been accused of fatally shaking his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter.

The probable cause did not identify the alleged substance the victim was overdosing from.