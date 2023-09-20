PORTLAND, Ind. – A Portland man is being charged after nude pictures of minors were found on his iPhone.

Dominick Allen Huffman, 22, was charged with child molesting, Level 3 Felony; child exploitation, Level 5 Felony; and possession of child pornography, Level 5 Felony on Sept. 18.

Police said they opened an investigation into Huffman after a man reached out stating Huffman had several photos of nude girls and boys on his cell phone.

The man found the phone during the process of moving his daughter out of Huffman’s apartment.

After finding the images on the phone, the man contacted police. Investigators with the Portland Police Department filed a report with the Department of Child Services for assistance.

Court documents stated investigators were able to then interview and question Huffman about the photos and videos reported.

Dominick Huffman mugshot (Jay County Jail)

During the interview, investigators said Huffman gave consent for them to search the phone in question and showed them where the files were stored on the Google Photos app.

Investigators found several nude images, with some appearing to be adults but other folders revealed underage girls who appeared from four years to 17 years old, according to the probable cause.

In the photos with minor children, police detailed that Huffman was the one who took the images. Huffman even later admitted that he took them.

Court records further detailed the descriptions of the photo and video files on Huffman’s phone. Some descriptions included where kids were seen performing sexual acts on Huffman.

Investigators said evidence is still being examined for any other files related to the case.

Hoffman had an initial hearing on Sept. 19. A pretrial conference was set for Nov. 17 at 11:30 a.m.