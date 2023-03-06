ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — A 21-year-old man from Alexandria is under arrest after police found he was in possession of thousands of images of child porn including some sexual images involving babies.

Elijah H. Brown, 21, was arrested on Monday after a police K9 found him hiding in a trap door that led to a crawl space. Brown faces nine counts of possession of child pornography. Brown also faces one drug charge after arresting officers reported finding meth in his pocket.

Booking photo of Elijah Brown

According to court documents, an investigation into Brown began in early November after police were tipped off about a Google account suspected of uploading child porn.

Investigators reported connecting the Google account to Brown who reportedly admitted to downloading, storing and exchanging child porn over several years, according to the court documents. Police said Brown also admitted to distributing child porn “hundreds of times” through the Kik messaging app.

Police found over 20,000 images and videos tied to the Google account.

“A large amount of these files contained pornographic images, including a large amount of child pornography,” the court documents state.

Police stated that babies as young as 3 to 6 months old were depicted in some of the images.

Court documents detail that investigators also uncovered “a significant amount of bestiality” and “age difficult” videos and images.

Alexandria police arrested Brown on Monday, three days after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police said Brown was found at a home on River Avenue but refused to exit when officers arrived. A K9 led officers to a trap door where Brown was discovered hiding in a crawl space.

Police said less than one gram of meth was found in his pocket.

