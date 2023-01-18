INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents indicate a domestic dispute involving a baby bottle happened shortly before a shooting Sunday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 21-year-old Tyrone Bostick was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting that happened in the 3000 block of North Shadeland Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Court documents detail how the shooting happened after Bostick met with the victim and her relatives at a gas station near 21st Street and Post Road. While at the gas station, the document states the victim started arguing with Bostick because he didn’t return a baby bottle.

The victim told police that as they were driving away, they continued the argument through open windows. At one point, the court document states one of the people in the vehicle with the victim got out to try to break up the argument. That is when the shooting happened.

Bostick told police that while at the gas station, one of the people who were with the victim threatened him with a gun. He says that when the person got out of the other vehicle he panicked and started shooting.

The court document details that Bostick told police that he has PTSD from being shot in two different incidents and he didn’t want to be shot again.

When asked about the bottle, the document states Bostick told police that he returned a different one than he initially was given.

Bostick faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.