MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bloomington couple faces charges after police say they provided meth and heroin to a teenager in exchange for her watching their children.

Probable cause affidavits filed in the cases against Adrian Fish and Samantha Ottinger detail how what started as the two providing the teen with drugs in exchange for babysitting resulted in the two fantasizing about sexually assaulting the girl.

The documents state that the girl disclosed in a forensic interview that Fish and Ottinger frequently provided her with methamphetamine as payment to watch their children.

In July 2022, the document states that the girl recalled that Fish gave her the drug before exposing himself and telling her that Ottinger fantasized about the three of them having sex. He then left the residence, leaving her with the younger children.

That evening, the document states that the girl told investigators Fish provided her with heroin. Fish and Ottinger then moved her to a bed, where the girl said they gave her methamphetamine. While on the bed, the teen recalled Fish sexually assaulting her.

Sometime after this incident, court documents state the children were removed from Fish and Ottinger’s custody after they tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

In September of that year, police interviewed Fish. The documents state that he admitted to using methamphetamine with the girl at least once. He also said Ottinger told him about her fantasies about having sex, but denied the assault.

Police ended up charging Fish with sexual misconduct with a minor, dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in methamphetamine and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The documents state that investigators tried to contact Ottinger for an interview, but as she was transient, they could not locate her.

Ottinger was charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, dealing in methamphetamine, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and neglect of a dependent.