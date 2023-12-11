INDIANAPOLIS — More details have been released on early Sunday morning’s incident that led to IMPD’s 18th officer-involved shooting in 2023.

According to court documents, filed on Sunday in Marion County, Sebastian Jimenez has been preliminarily charged with one count of battery with a deadly weapon, one count of criminal recklessness and one count of reckless driving.

Late Saturday evening, going into Sunday morning, IMPD officers were called to the 2800 block of Lafayette Rd., a location on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, on reports of reckless driving. When officers arrived, they saw numerous cars drifting around bystanders and vehicles that almost struck others in the lot. The documents said they also saw people hanging out of the windows of the cars while they were drifting.

According to the documents, officers heard shots fired as they attempted to clear the lot. When the shots were reportedly fired, the IMPD officers vacated the lot. One of the officers identified a white Camaro being one of the reported vehicles that was reportedly driving erratically. Once officers initiated a traffic stop on the Camaro, officers reported that the vehicle fled northbound on Tibbs Ave.

A vehicle pursuit between IMPD and the white Camaro continued northbound on Tibbs Ave. and passed West 30th Street into the parking lot of Cardinal Ritter High School. The documents said the parking lot was “a dead end” and IMPD officers blocked the exit.

The documents said that the suspect in the Camaro, identified by police as Jimenez, rammed a police vehicle “so hard it caused significant damage and made (the) vehicle inoperable.” Officials said he nearly struck an officer, as well as another vehicle.

According to previous reports, this is when an IMPD officer “engaged the vehicle (which led) to an officer-involved shooting.” Officials said at the time that no one was wounded by gunfire. The court documents filed on Sunday did not specify that an IMPD officer shot their weapon during the incident.

Jimenez reportedly drove the Camaro out of the parking lot and drove to the nearby intersection where he struck a gray Kia sitting at the light. The documents said that Jimenez, as well as a female passenger, were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. Jimenez was then placed under arrest on preliminary charges.

According to court documents, Jimenez has a pending case in Spencer County on one count of auto theft, a Level 6 felony, as well as misdemeanor battery and reckless driving charges.

Jimenez was out on bond when Sunday’s incident occurred. A hearing is scheduled in this case for Thursday.