DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Muncie man told officers he “f***ed up” by getting behind the wheel while drunk and driving the wrong way on Interstate 69, causing a crash on Friday night, according to court documents.

Jeffery Hicks, 51, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated – endangering a person and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

According to court documents, multiple drivers called 911 after spotting a red Chevrolet truck driving the wrong way on I-69 at approximately 8:49 p.m. on Friday near mile marker 241. Two miles later, the truck collided with a Toyota with an Ohio license plate.

Police arrived on scene and found the red Chevy roughly 20 yards from the impact of the accident, according to the sheriff’s department’s account. Hicks was identified as the driver of the red pickup truck and was in the vehicle when deputies arrived on scene.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department said no one was significantly injured in the crash.

Hicks reportedly displayed signs of intoxication, according to a deputy, and failed a balance test. A portable breathalyzer revealed he had a blood alcohol content of .189%.

While transporting Hicks to the police department, a deputy claimed that Hicks talked about how he had been drinking at a woman’s house in Marion and thought he was fine to drive but knew he had “f***ed up.”

The deputy said Hicks was “very cooperative” during the investigation.

Jail records show that Hicks is currently being held in Delaware County Jail with a $7,500 bond.