HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man who appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of his SUV led police on a high-speed chase in Henry County after an officer tried to stir him.

New Castle police arrested 32-year-old Brandon Baldwin on multiple charges, including resisting law enforcement, in connection with the April 23 incident. Other charges against him include possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, public intoxication and possession of marijuana.

According to court documents, dispatchers received a call about a Chevy Trailblazer that had been sitting at southbound State Road 3 and Indiana Avenue for an uncommonly long period of time. An officer found the SUV idling at the intersection around 1:40 a.m.; when the light turned green, the SUV proceeded slowly through the intersection and the officer noticed the driver appeared to be passed out.

The officer turned on his emergency lights and said the Trailblazer was going about two miles per hour. The officer got out and yelled at the driver, later identified as Baldwin, who sat up, looked back at the officer and then took off at a “high rate of speed,” according to court documents.

The officer ran back to his vehicle; another police car patrolling in the area turned around on State Road 3 to pursue Baldwin, leading to a chase.

Baldwin’s driving was “erratic,” police said, as he veered left of center numerous times. His SUV straddled both southbound lanes at various points. The pursuit continued into a construction area, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. Baldwin slowed down as he approached I-70 on State Road 3.

He continued southbound and slowed down to 35 mph as he approached Spiceland. The speed remained 35 mph through Dunreith, police said. Baldwin eventually turned onto westbound U.S. 40, where Rush County sheriff’s deputies had set up stop sticks, which the Trailblazer ran over.

About a quarter mile after hitting the stop sticks, Baldwin slowed down. The Trailblazer drove into the median, went into the grass and ended up in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 40. It then drove back onto the median before coming to a stop.

Baldwin didn’t get out of his SUV. A responding officer broke the driver’s side window with his baton, opened the door and pulled Baldwin out. With Baldwin on the ground, officers were able to handcuff him, even though he “actively resisted” them, police said.

Baldwin told one of the officers he’d taken heroin and still had some of it in the center console of his Trailblazer, according to court documents. Officers took him to a hospital for a blood draw; Baldwin “was unable to stay awake and had passed out” on the way.

Police found drugs in Baldwin’s Trailblazer, including substances that field tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine. They also recovered a baggie containing what appeared to be marijuana.

Baldwin was booked into the Henry County Jail. He had his initial hearing Tuesday, according to court records.