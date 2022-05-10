INDIANAPOLIS – Sheridan Tom’s life was worth $160 to the people accused of robbing and murdering him.

Tom, who was shot and killed on the afternoon of April 18, was lured to an abandoned home and then fatally shot, police said. The three people accused in his murder took $160 from him.

According to court documents, a woman named Emily Kilgore said Tom had reached out to her on Facebook for a “prostitution deal.” She didn’t want to go through with it, though, and a 17-year-old acquaintance suggested, “Why don’t you just have me rob him?”

Witnesses told police they recalled hearing Kilgore, Noah Edwards and the juvenile suspect discuss robbing someone, according to court documents.

Officers from the IMPD Southeast District were dispatched around 2 p.m. on April 18 to East Werges Avenue, where they found Tom had been shot in the back. Efforts to keep him alive failed, and he was pronounced dead at 2:06 p.m.

A witness told police he’d seen a few people in the yard of the Werges Avenue address. He then heard a pop and saw three people—a woman and two males—run from the yard to a home on St. Paul Street.

Police reviewed security video from nearby homes and businesses.

Some of the footage captured the moments before and after Tom’s death. According to court documents, a woman, presumably Kilgore, led Tom to the porch of the home on Werges Avenue and then took him to the backyard.

As Tom was led back, two other people crossed the street. They were then seen “rushing through the yards” where Kilgore and Tom had gone out of frame. After a few seconds, all three suspects ran off toward St. Paul Street. Tom then walked toward the front of the home and collapsed.

In an interview with detectives, Kilgore said she planned to meet with Tom for sex on April 18, adding that she’d known him for a while. She planned to lure Tom to the back of the home where Edwards and the teen would be waiting to rob him.

Instead, according to Kilgore’s account, her accomplices were not in the backyard. At that point, the pair “ran up to them.” The teen, revolver in hand, yelled at Tom, “Give me all your money!” Kilgore then recalled hearing a single gunshot; Tom grabbed his chest and yelled in pain.

After the gunshot, Kilgore said she and the others ran back to a house on St. Paul Street. The teen counted the money—about $160—and took $100 of it. He gave the rest to Edwards, according to court documents.

Kilgore and Edwards are charged with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

During an interview with police, Edwards denied any involvement.

The teenage suspect was captured Monday night with help from the Violent Crimes Unit, US Marshals Task Force and IMPD Southeast District officers. His name has not yet been released.

Tom died from a single gunshot to his back, according to his autopsy. The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide.