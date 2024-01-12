KOKOMO, Ind. — Court documents reveal the police rushed to a Kokomo trailer park where a woman was found waiting outside, blood dripping from her hand. The woman had just stabbed multiple family members inside the trailer, police discovered, and then begged officers to kill her.

Katelyn Catlett, 18, was arrested on Wednesday after multiple family members were found inside the trailer who had been cut or stabbed with a box cutter. Catlett faces a slew of felony charges including three counts of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and three counts of battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.

Katelyn Catlett (Howard Co. Jail)

According to court documents, Catlett told police that before grabbing a box cutter and stabbing/slashing several family members inside the trailer, she got into an argument with her father who wouldn’t let her leave to go and visit a friend.

The argument escalated, according to court documents, and led to Catlett getting physical with some of her family members before pulling a box cutter out of her pocket.

At one point, Catlett allegedly told police she held a box cutter to the throat of one of her family members and demanded her phone. After stabbing and slicing several family members, Catlett told police she threw down her weapon and ran outside where she called 911 on herself.

Police said when officers first arrived on scene, a bleeding Catlett — who had cuts on her palms and allegedly punched a wall in anger at one point, injuring her hand — had asked police to kill her or let her kill herself.

Catlett was taken to the hospital and medically cleared before being transported to the Howard County Jail.

If convicted, Catlett could face between three and 16 years in prison on a Level 3 felony charge.