MARION COUNTY, Ind. – A man is being accused of raping a woman after she invited him over to her home for chili, according to court documents.

David Wagner, 50, was charged with two counts of Rape, a Level 3 Felony; one count of Sexual Battery, a Level 4 Felony; and one count of Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched Friday, Oct. 13, to the 2010 block of E. Stop 12 Rd. on a report of a rape. Upon arrival, officers encountered the reported victim.

According to the court documents, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, the victim stated that she invited Wagner for dinner at her home. After dinner, the victim said that they went to her bedroom to go to sleep for the night, with an agreement that all clothes would stay on. Wagner reportedly wanted sexual contact from the victim and then an argument ensued.

Wagner then reportedly threw the victim on the couch and forced himself on the victim. The victim denied ever giving or consenting to sexual contact. She also stated that there was bruising from the attack, according to the probable cause affidavit.

On Oct. 13, the victim went to the New Whiteland Police Department because Wagner lived there. Officers advised the woman to get a forensic exam, which the victim did.

During the investigation, detectives learned that there was a Ring camera in her home that reportedly corroborated her version of events where he threw her on the couch and asked her Alexa to “turn the living room light out.”

In the footage, after the incident, Wagner apologized to the victim. The video also captured her repeatedly telling him “no” as he pulled her pants down. In the final moment of the captured footage, Wagner is reportedly seen walking out of the door and she is seen yelling expletives towards him.

The lawyer for Wagner advised him not to speak until they were shown the video footage. The lawyer has not returned any calls since Monday, Nov. 13.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.