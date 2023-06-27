MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A man is charged with battery to a public safety officer after reportedly hitting a correctional officer with a thermos.

Police say 33-year-old Christopher Head was charged Saturday with seven counts of battery and one count of criminal recklessness.

Court documents detail on June 24 just after 11:30 a.m. a Monroe County correctional officer was reportedly assaulted by Head. Investigators spoke with a Sergeant at the jail who stated the injured officer had been taken to the emergency room for medical treatment.

Police were able to look at video surveillance from the alleyway in front of the jail showing the victim and a witness walking north. Head was also walking north approaching the victim and witness from behind.

The probable cause affidavit says all parties walked out of the frame of the camera and moments later they re-entered the frame and an altercation could be seen. Head was brought to the ground and taken into custody.

The witness told investigators that he observed Head walk up behind the officer and throw a “metal beverage thermos” at the back of the victim’s head. He added that this was from about an estimated three feet distance.

Court documents say after speaking with the victim, the officer said he had been struck by a thermos thrown by Head. He described the incident as an “unprovoked attack.”

The officer said he originally greeted Head in a friendly way saying, “what’s up Chris?”

The investigator observed a “severe injury” on the back of the officer’s head described as a laceration approximately three inches in length that required staples for treatment.

Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff’s Department

Head was recognized as the suspect due to him being a previous inmate of the Monroe County Jail. Head reportedly assaulted multiple people around the B-Line Trail before striking the MCSO jailer.

He was charged with battery with a deadly weapon, Level 5 Felony, battery of a public safety officer, Level 5 Felony, three counts of battery resulting in injury, Class A Misdemeanor, criminal recklessness, Class B Misdemeanor and Habitual Offender.

An initial hearing for the case was scheduled for June 27 at 1 p.m.