Court docs: Man who fired gun ‘indiscriminately’ into Carmel fitness center was intoxicated, staying at Airbnb

CARMEL, Ind. — The man accused of injuring a Carmel fitness center patron when he fired a gun “indiscriminately” while walking down the street was highly intoxicated and staying at a nearby Airbnb, court documents indicate.

Police arrested 25-year-old Moses Shoaga, of Indianapolis, in the early-morning hours of Dec. 8 after a man was shot inside the Anytime Fitness located at 110 West Main St.

An affidavit states that video footage from the gym showed the man working out when suddenly drywall dust is seen in the air and the man falls to the ground. The man was taken to the hospital with a bullet wound in his upper thigh and later released.

Documents go on to say that police obtained surveillance video from in and around the Sophia Square Apartments that showed a man — later identified as Shoaga — leaving the north side of the complex at about 4:15 a.m. Shoaga appeared to be stumbling as he walked down the street, and video showed him remove a handgun from his waistband.

Moses Shoaga

Shoaga passed the Anytime Fitness and was approaching the entrance to a parking garage when he is seen on video pointing the gun up towards the apartments above the Anytime Fitness and firing one shot, per court documents. Police said a 9mm shell casing was later found near that location.

The affidavit then states that Shoaga is seen on video walking down the parking garage ramp — located near the south wall of Anytime Fitness — and firing several rounds into the north and south walls of the garage. Police said 9mm shell casings were also found along the parking garage ramp.

The Carmel Police Department said it was later determined that one of the bullets traveled through the south wall of the Anytime Fitness and struck the man in the thigh.

Officers searched the parking garage and found Shoaga — who matched the description of the man seen on video — passed out on the first floor, documents show. Shoaga was initially unresponsive but came to as he was being detained. Carmel EMS was called to the scene due to Shoaga’s apparent level of intoxication.

Police said Shoaga first identified himself as Elijah West, but officers later discovered his true identity. Shoaga was in possession of a 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun, a car key and four identification cards, court records show.

Documents state that police determined Shoaga had rented a unit at the Sophia Square Apartments through Airbnb for Dec. 7 and was scheduled to check out that morning.

During an interview at the police department, Shoaga told officers that he was attending a party at an Airbnb at the Sophia Square Apartments and did not remember leaving or firing his gun, according to the affidavit. It goes on to state that Shoaga said he was carrying a firearm on him, and he had a license to carry a handgun in Georgia. Police said he did not have a copy of this license to show them.

Shoaga is facing the following charges:

Felony criminal recklessness

Misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license

Misdemeanor criminal mischief

Misdemeanor public intoxication