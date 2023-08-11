MUNCIE, Ind. — A Marion man was recently charged In Delaware County Circuit Court after he allegedly rear-ended a silver vehicle at a high rate of speed while he had drugs in his blood, eventually killing the driver of the vehicle as well as her unborn child.

According to court documents filed on Thursday in Delaware County, Nicholas Blackburn was charged with one count of causing catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance in the blood, a Level 4 felony, in relation to a late April incident in Muncie.

On April 27, deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office where called to east Muncie on a call of an accident with entrapment. When officers arrived, they found the driver of the silver vehicle, identified as Brittany Wilson, was unresponsive.

Witnesses told officers that the silver vehicle was rear-ended by a black Chevrolet, a vehicle reportedly driven by Blackburn. After the incident, Wilson, who was six months pregnant at the time, was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries sustained in the crash.

At the scene, court documents state that Blackburn told officers that he looked at his phone to change the music and when he looked up, he rear-ended the silver vehicle. Blackburn told officers that while he had not had anything to drink, he had taken Methadone earlier in the day.

Data taken from the air-bag control module crash data recorder for both vehicles stated that the Chevrolet was traveling 60 mph right before the crash and the brakes were not used. The release said that right before the incident, the silver vehicle was traveling at 25 mph and the brakes were applied.

A toxicology test for Blackburn uncovered that he tested positive at the time of the incident for amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, norfentanyl, methadone and EDDP. Blackburn had also been previously charged for a felony cocaine charge in 2008 and a burglary charge in 2018.