MUNCIE, Ind. — A 36-year-old Muncie man is facing charges after admitting to having sex with a 12-year-old girl, court documents reveal.

The Muncie Police Department said the girl claimed on Feb. 9 that Sean Caldwell touches her inappropriately. She told authorities he performed sexual acts on her starting at age 6 or 7. The girl added that the most recent incident happened just two days prior, and the condom Caldwell used, along with the silver wrapper it came in, was thrown away into the trashcan in his room.

Sean Caldwell

Police said Caldwell, along with the homeowner, signed a consent to search form for his address in the 1600 block of South Penn Street. MPD noted that officers found a silver condom wrapper and used condom in the trashcan in Caldwell’s room.

During an interview at city hall, Caldwell admitted to having sex with the girl, court documents state. He claimed the sexual activities began one or two years ago, and the most recent incident took place a few weeks prior. Documents also show that he told police he believed at least one of the condoms found was used with the 12-year-old.

An affidavit states that Caldwell said he was willing to plead guilty to the allegations so the girl would not have to testify in court. Caldwell is facing child molestation charges.