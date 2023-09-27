MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who is forbidden from owning a firearm due to being a convicted felon was arrested after he reportedly livestreamed a video where he posed with a rifle and played it as if it were a guitar.

Ricky L. Taylor, 24, was arrested on Tuesday morning under a preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, along with one count of resisting arrest with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony.

According to court documents, Munice police officers began monitoring Taylor in late August after learning that Taylor was making threats toward various people in Facebook videos. On August 30, an officer reported finding Taylor’s Facebook page — under the name “Blow’Money Slick” — where he watched as Taylor livestreamed from inside his vehicle while driving.

Police claim that during the livestream Taylor can be seen grabbing a black rifle-style firearm that was loaded with a transparent magazine that appeared to contain live rounds. Taylor reportedly holds the rifle, “pretending it is a guitar,” during the livestream.

Court records show that Taylor has a lengthy criminal history which includes being convicted for a violent felony, meaning Taylor is not legally allowed to own a firearm.

According to court documents, officers attempted to intercept Taylor at a Marathon gas station but Taylor fled from police in his vehicle. Taylor was able to evade police during a short pursuit, court documents reveal.

Investigators collected surveillance footage from the Marathon gas station, however, that confirmed Taylor’s identity and vehicle. On Aug. 31, Taylor’s vehicle was found in a parking lot and taken into police custody. A search of the vehicle uncovered a transparent ammunition magazine that contained live ammo.

Taylor was arrested on Tuesday and bonded out of jail.

Court records show Taylor also has pending felony charges for robbery, auto theft and intimidation in Delaware County.