MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man faces charges after police say he repeatedly hit and yelled at a young child and told a woman that he would kill her.

In the probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Cory Seats, an officer with the Muncie Police Department wrote that they first learned about the situation when they got security footage of Seats hitting the child.

The document stated the video showed the child crying and Seats entering, hitting the child’s hand or arm repeatedly. In another video, Seats was seen yelling at the child, who is younger than 2 years old.

After yelling at the child, Seats held him to his face before lowering him and throwing him to the ground. The document stated Seats then told the child “there’s no reason for you to be crying like a little [expletive] baby.”

A woman who lived in the residence told police that on one occasion, Seats pointed a handgun at her head and threatened to kill her. The document stated she told police that she was supposed to go to Florida with Seats, but he told her that he would kill her there and couldn’t get arrested out of state because he wouldn’t have anyone nearby to bail him out of jail.

After searching the residence, the document stated police found more than a pound of psychedelic mushrooms contained in multiple gallon-sized storage bags and nearly 6 pounds of marijuana contained in large clear bags. In the same room, police found cannabis oil cartridges, a digital scale, an electronic currency counter and more than $8,000.

Seats now faces charges of dealing schedule I, II, and III controlled substance, intimidation, neglect of a dependent, and domestic battery with a child present.